Tornado Cash Price Down 11.1% Over Last 7 Days (TORN)

Tornado Cash (CURRENCY:TORN) traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. Tornado Cash has a market capitalization of $31.65 million and approximately $2.55 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tornado Cash coin can now be purchased for about $34.56 or 0.00102774 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Tornado Cash has traded 11.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Tornado Cash alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002974 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001859 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.36 or 0.00045669 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.96 or 0.00115860 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.41 or 0.00161813 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,637.53 or 1.00032618 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002864 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $317.91 or 0.00945420 BTC.

Tornado Cash Profile

Tornado Cash launched on December 18th, 2020. Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 915,790 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash

According to CryptoCompare, “Tornado Cash is completely decentralized, controlled and governed by its community. By acquiring TORN tokens, users can participate by voting on governance proposals and weighing in on the evolution of the protocol. “

Tornado Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tornado Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tornado Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tornado Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tornado Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.