Tornado Price Hits $41.36 (TCORE)

Tornado (CURRENCY:TCORE) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. Tornado has a market cap of $248,152.45 and approximately $48,125.00 worth of Tornado was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tornado coin can currently be purchased for about $41.36 or 0.00123719 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Tornado has traded 12.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002992 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.23 or 0.00045570 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.78 or 0.00116000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.09 or 0.00161789 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $33,424.53 or 0.99984705 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002830 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $317.24 or 0.00948993 BTC.

About Tornado

Tornado’s total supply is 6,000 coins. The official website for Tornado is tornado.finance . Tornado’s official Twitter account is @tornadofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “TCORE Vault is a Deflationary farming model forked from CORE, with an improved code. 20% of Total TCORE supply allocated on LGE for Liquidity is locked and earns TCORE tokens from the vault when users lock their LP tokens. LGE Contributors received TCORE tokens of equal value to their contribution (They received LP tokens + $TCORE tokens for their support). The TCORE Vaults earn a 1.5% fee from any Uniswap sell order and any transaction. TCORE Pools earn from profit strategy contracts to earn interest. “

Tornado Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado directly using U.S. dollars.

