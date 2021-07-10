Toroso Investments LLC Has $1.10 Million Stock Holdings in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)

Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) by 98.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,740 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 14,242 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in 2U were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWOU. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in 2U by 109.3% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 812 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in 2U during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in 2U during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in 2U during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in 2U by 236.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,569 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter.

TWOU opened at $44.20 on Friday. 2U, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.45 and a 52 week high of $59.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.03 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software maker reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $232.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.49 million. 2U had a negative net margin of 24.29% and a negative return on equity of 15.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that 2U, Inc. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Paul S. Lalljie sold 50,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total transaction of $2,121,693.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TWOU. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of 2U from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of 2U from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.56.

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

