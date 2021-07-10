Toroso Investments LLC Increases Holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 57.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,721 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $1,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Etsy by 243.2% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 22,708 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,685,000 after purchasing an additional 16,092 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in Etsy by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 37,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,623,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,817,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,117,000. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.40, for a total value of $194,436.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.21, for a total value of $159,800.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,466.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,613 shares of company stock valued at $10,035,631 in the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $195.09 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $175.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.80 billion, a PE ratio of 55.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.57. Etsy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.50 and a 12-month high of $251.86. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $550.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.56 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.44% and a net margin of 23.46%. Sell-side analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush cut their price objective on Etsy from $250.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Etsy from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price objective on Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Etsy from $162.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Etsy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.43.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

