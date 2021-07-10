Tranche Finance Price Tops $0.86 on Major Exchanges (SLICE)

Tranche Finance (CURRENCY:SLICE) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 10th. One Tranche Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.86 or 0.00002565 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Tranche Finance has traded down 15% against the U.S. dollar. Tranche Finance has a total market capitalization of $17.15 million and approximately $708,988.00 worth of Tranche Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Tranche Finance

SLICE is a coin. It was first traded on December 29th, 2020. Tranche Finance’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. Tranche Finance’s official Twitter account is @TrancheFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Tranche is a decentralized protocol for managing risk. The protocol integrates with any interest accrual token, such as Compound's cTokens and AAVE's aTokens, to create two new interest-bearing instruments, one with a fixed-rate, Tranche A, and one with a variable rate, Tranche B. The protocol is currently integrated with Compound and charges fees in Dai and ETH. Accrued fees are exchanged for SLICE tokens through Uniswap pools. SLICE holders can vote on protocol parameters and other governance issues, as well as stake their SLICE or SLICE-LP tokens for rewards. “

Tranche Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tranche Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tranche Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tranche Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

