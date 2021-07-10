TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) Position Increased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) by 40.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 394,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,096 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.15% of TransAlta worth $3,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TAC. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TransAlta in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,387,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,647,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,665,000 after purchasing an additional 508,500 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,512,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $254,491,000 after purchasing an additional 333,190 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,214,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,216,000 after purchasing an additional 208,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in TransAlta during the 1st quarter valued at $1,866,000. 59.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TAC opened at $9.84 on Friday. TransAlta Co. has a one year low of $5.72 and a one year high of $10.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.59. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.03 and a beta of 1.26.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The utilities provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.24). TransAlta had a negative return on equity of 8.59% and a negative net margin of 16.92%. The firm had revenue of $506.98 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that TransAlta Co. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.0367 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This is an increase from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. TransAlta’s payout ratio is currently -36.84%.

Several analysts have weighed in on TAC shares. BMO Capital Markets raised TransAlta from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on TransAlta from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on TransAlta from C$18.50 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised TransAlta from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on TransAlta from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. TransAlta currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.08.

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through six segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, North American Gas, Australian Gas, Alberta Thermal, and Centralia. The company owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

