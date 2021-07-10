Travala.com (AVA) Trading Down 8.6% Over Last Week

Travala.com (CURRENCY:AVA) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. One Travala.com coin can currently be bought for about $2.11 or 0.00006237 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Travala.com has traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar. Travala.com has a total market cap of $104.67 million and approximately $2.07 million worth of Travala.com was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002965 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001858 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00045673 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.21 or 0.00116179 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.63 or 0.00161883 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,758.90 or 1.00029342 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002862 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $320.23 or 0.00948861 BTC.

Travala.com Coin Profile

Travala.com launched on August 4th, 2017. Travala.com’s total supply is 61,112,681 coins and its circulating supply is 49,724,410 coins. Travala.com’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform . Travala.com’s official message board is medium.com/@travala . The Reddit community for Travala.com is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Travala.com’s official website is www.travala.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Travala.com (AVA) is a travel booking platform based on the NEO blockchain. The platform itself operates both a centralized front-end allowing suppliers to edit their listings, whilst operating a decentralized backend incorporating the NEO blockchain governing the AVA engine. Thus, building a trusted, transparent and secure travel booking platform reducing the costs associated with the travel industry. Travala.com was designed to be a real-world use platform and by utilizing the NEO blockchain it allows us to position ourselves above potential competition operating within the crypto space. NEO operating at 1,000 transactions per second with the aim to be running at 100,000 TPS by 2020 [as mentioned in NEO Devcon]. “

Travala.com Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Travala.com directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Travala.com should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Travala.com using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

