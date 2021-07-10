Treat DAO Hits Market Cap of $1.05 Million (TREAT)

Treat DAO (CURRENCY:TREAT) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 10th. Treat DAO has a market cap of $1.05 million and approximately $347.00 worth of Treat DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Treat DAO coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.05 or 0.00003135 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Treat DAO has traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002972 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001862 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00045624 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.73 or 0.00115124 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.41 or 0.00161743 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33,625.99 or 0.99953903 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002866 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $317.19 or 0.00942867 BTC.

About Treat DAO

Treat DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. Treat DAO’s official Twitter account is @treatdao

Treat DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Treat DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Treat DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Treat DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

