Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG decreased its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) by 41.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 186,526 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 132,737 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.16% of Tri Pointe Homes worth $3,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,533 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 118,899 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 49,906 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $682,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 322.9% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 64,032 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 48,891 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 372,229 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,578,000 after purchasing an additional 36,945 shares during the period. 98.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TPH stock opened at $20.79 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.49. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.41 and a fifty-two week high of $26.35.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $716.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.24 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 9.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

TPH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Tri Pointe Homes has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

