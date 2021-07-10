Trigano (OTCMKTS:TGNOF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Kepler Capital Markets

Trigano (OTCMKTS:TGNOF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.
OTCMKTS TGNOF remained flat at $$155.24 during trading hours on Friday. Trigano has a 52-week low of $125.51 and a 52-week high of $155.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.24.
Trigano Company Profile
