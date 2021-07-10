Trigano (OTCMKTS:TGNOF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Kepler Capital Markets

Trigano (OTCMKTS:TGNOF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

OTCMKTS TGNOF remained flat at $$155.24 during trading hours on Friday. Trigano has a 52-week low of $125.51 and a 52-week high of $155.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.24.

Trigano Company Profile

Trigano SA designs, manufactures, markets, and sells leisure vehicles and trailers for individuals and professionals in Europe. The company operates through Leisure Vehicles and Leisure Equipment segments. It offers leisure vehicles, including caravans, motorhomes, and mobile homes; camping and garden equipment; tents; and baggage and utility trailers, as well as accessories for leisure vehicles.

