Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) Position Lessened by Acuta Capital Partners LLC

Acuta Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 661,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 141,435 shares during the period. Trillium Therapeutics comprises approximately 2.6% of Acuta Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Acuta Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.64% of Trillium Therapeutics worth $7,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRIL. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 1,505.6% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $73,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $84,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 45.4% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Robert Uger sold 3,646 shares of Trillium Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.27, for a total value of $30,152.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,646 shares in the company, valued at $30,152.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 10,938 shares of company stock worth $96,874 over the last quarter. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark initiated coverage on Trillium Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trillium Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. TheStreet upgraded Trillium Therapeutics from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Bloom Burton upgraded Trillium Therapeutics from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Trillium Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.29.

Shares of Trillium Therapeutics stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 613,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,374,735. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.14. The company has a market cap of $876.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.00 and a beta of 1.94. Trillium Therapeutics Inc. has a one year low of $5.75 and a one year high of $20.96.

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.06. As a group, analysts forecast that Trillium Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Trillium Therapeutics

Trillium Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its include TTI-622, a SIRPa-IgG4 Fc fusion protein that is designed to enhance macrophage-mediated phagocytosis and anti-tumor activity by blocking the CD47, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and TTI-621, a SIRPa-IgG1 Fc fusion protein, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials and generates a signal blocking the CD47 for advanced relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies, and solid tumors and mycosis fungoides.

