TROY Price Down 6.8% This Week (TROY)

TROY (CURRENCY:TROY) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. In the last seven days, TROY has traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar. One TROY coin can currently be purchased for $0.0078 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges. TROY has a total market cap of $69.45 million and approximately $1.26 million worth of TROY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

TROY Coin Profile

TROY’s genesis date was October 15th, 2019. TROY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,905,660,523 coins. TROY’s official website is troytrade.com . TROY’s official message board is medium.com/troy-trade . TROY’s official Twitter account is @troytrade

According to CryptoCompare, “Troy Trade is a global prime broker specialized in crypto trading and asset management. It provides crypto brokerage services for institutional clients and professional traders with revolutionary products, including spot & margin trading, derivatives, data, custody, lending and staking in one account. “

Buying and Selling TROY

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TROY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TROY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TROY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

