Truegame (TGAME) Hits Market Capitalization of $58,937.20

Truegame (CURRENCY:TGAME) traded up 39.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 10th. One Truegame coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Truegame has traded 35.6% higher against the dollar. Truegame has a total market cap of $58,937.20 and $3,108.00 worth of Truegame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Truegame Coin Profile

TGAME is a coin. Its launch date was May 11th, 2018. Truegame’s total supply is 101,945,017 coins and its circulating supply is 82,575,464 coins. The official website for Truegame is ico.truegame.io . The official message board for Truegame is medium.com/truegame . Truegame’s official Twitter account is @truegameSRL and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Truegame is a blockchain-based online game room for lotteries and gambling. It enables you to participate securely in smart contract lotteries, win valuable prizes and prize money in instant ticket games, play dice, and many other smart contract games. We are continuously updating our games collection, and each game is based on smart contracts and open source code. “

Buying and Selling Truegame

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Truegame directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Truegame should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Truegame using one of the exchanges listed above.

