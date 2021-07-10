Truegame (TGAME) Price Hits $0.0005 on Top Exchanges

Truegame (CURRENCY:TGAME) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 10th. Truegame has a total market cap of $41,474.53 and $2,440.00 worth of Truegame was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Truegame coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Truegame has traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Truegame alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002973 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.05 or 0.00053654 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003075 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00017598 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002972 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $295.34 or 0.00877916 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000351 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00005416 BTC.

Truegame Profile

TGAME is a coin. Its launch date was May 11th, 2018. Truegame’s total supply is 101,945,017 coins and its circulating supply is 82,575,464 coins. Truegame’s official message board is medium.com/truegame . The official website for Truegame is ico.truegame.io . Truegame’s official Twitter account is @truegameSRL and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Truegame is a blockchain-based online game room for lotteries and gambling. It enables you to participate securely in smart contract lotteries, win valuable prizes and prize money in instant ticket games, play dice, and many other smart contract games. We are continuously updating our games collection, and each game is based on smart contracts and open source code. “

Buying and Selling Truegame

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Truegame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Truegame should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Truegame using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Truegame Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Truegame and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.