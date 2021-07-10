TrumpCoin Trading 10.6% Lower Over Last Week (TRUMP)

TrumpCoin (CURRENCY:TRUMP) traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 10th. One TrumpCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0672 or 0.00000201 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, TrumpCoin has traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. TrumpCoin has a total market cap of $443,640.62 and $549.00 worth of TrumpCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003972 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.04 or 0.00060077 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002658 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00035769 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003001 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000992 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $87.06 or 0.00261023 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000506 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0917 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00037515 BTC.

TrumpCoin Coin Profile

TrumpCoin (TRUMP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. TrumpCoin’s total supply is 6,604,387 coins. TrumpCoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrumpCoin’s official website is www.trumpcoin.com . The Reddit community for TrumpCoin is https://reddit.com/r/trumpcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrumpCoin was named after the political candidate, Donald Trump and it promotes some of the same ideals they see in said candidate, such as: Free Speech and Fair Trade Capitalism. Since TrumpCoin relies heavily on the election for publicity, the Dev team have come up with a solution to assure TRUMP holders will not suffer from this decrease in demand: TRUMP will be exchangeable 1-1 for Teth tokens (TrumpTech) that will be built on the the Ethereum network in order to support smart contracts and Dapp “

TrumpCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrumpCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrumpCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrumpCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

