Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Holdings Lowered by Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) by 17.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 491,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 103,332 shares during the quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC owned about 1.23% of Trupanion worth $37,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 4,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 27,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Tricia Plouf sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total value of $116,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,377,532.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robin A. Ferracone bought 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $79.60 per share, with a total value of $1,432,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,598,701.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 23,409 shares of company stock worth $2,043,588 over the last quarter. 6.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TRUP traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $113.01. 198,757 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 381,666. Trupanion, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.17 and a 52-week high of $126.53. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -262.81 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.53.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.23). Trupanion had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a negative return on equity of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $154.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.79 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trupanion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 3rd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Trupanion in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Trupanion from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.33.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians. The company was formerly known as Vetinsurance International, Inc changed its name to Trupanion, Inc in 2013.

