Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) Shares Acquired by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) by 96.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,426 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Trustmark were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TRMK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 872,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,822,000 after purchasing an additional 9,253 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trustmark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 209,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,712,000 after purchasing an additional 10,833 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trustmark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Trustmark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,109,000. 60.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

TRMK opened at $30.67 on Friday. Trustmark Co. has a 52 week low of $20.08 and a 52 week high of $36.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $165.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.48 million. Trustmark had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 25.67%. Trustmark’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Trustmark Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.94%.

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

