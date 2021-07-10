TSR (NASDAQ:TSRI) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $12.99. TSR shares last traded at $11.80, with a volume of 144,978 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of $23.13 million, a PE ratio of -168.55 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.03.

TSR (NASDAQ:TSRI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The technology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.16 million during the quarter. TSR had a negative return on equity of 2.41% and a negative net margin of 0.22%.

In related news, Director Robert E. Fitzgerald purchased 6,000 shares of TSR stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.06 per share, with a total value of $54,360.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Robert E. Fitzgerald purchased 20,000 shares of TSR stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.96 per share, with a total value of $179,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 32,883 shares of company stock valued at $290,956. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TSR stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,742 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,992 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 5.09% of TSR worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 9.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TSR, Inc offers contract computer programming services in the New York metropolitan area, New England, and the Mid-Atlantic region. It provides technical computer personnel to supplement the in-house information technology capabilities of its customers in the areas of .net and java application development, android and IOS mobile application platform development, project management, IT security, cloud development and architecture, UI design and development, network infrastructure and support, and database development and administration, as well as provides business analysts.

