TT Electronics (LON:TTG) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

TT Electronics plc (LON:TTG) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 265 ($3.46). TT Electronics shares last traded at GBX 265 ($3.46), with a volume of 128,498 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on TT Electronics from GBX 285 ($3.72) to GBX 290 ($3.79) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.92) price objective on shares of TT Electronics in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £463.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 331.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 253.68.

TT Electronics plc provides engineered electronics for performance critical applications in the industrial, medical, and aerospace and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Power and Connectivity, Global Manufacturing Solutions, and Sensors and Specialist Components. The Power and Connectivity division designs and manufactures power application products and connectivity devices, which enable the capture and wireless transfer of data.

