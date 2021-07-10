Tuesday Morning (OTCMKTS:TUEM) and PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) Head to Head Survey

Tuesday Morning (OTCMKTS:TUEM) and PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Tuesday Morning and PriceSmart’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tuesday Morning -17.03% -191.21% -18.60% PriceSmart 2.59% 10.46% 5.43%

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Tuesday Morning and PriceSmart, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tuesday Morning 0 0 1 0 3.00 PriceSmart 0 1 0 0 2.00

Tuesday Morning currently has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 36.36%. PriceSmart has a consensus target price of $78.00, suggesting a potential downside of 15.13%. Given Tuesday Morning’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Tuesday Morning is more favorable than PriceSmart.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tuesday Morning and PriceSmart’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tuesday Morning $874.90 million 0.43 -$166.33 million N/A N/A PriceSmart $3.33 billion 0.85 $78.11 million N/A N/A

PriceSmart has higher revenue and earnings than Tuesday Morning.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.4% of Tuesday Morning shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.3% of PriceSmart shares are held by institutional investors. 24.5% of PriceSmart shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

PriceSmart beats Tuesday Morning on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tuesday Morning

Tuesday Morning Corporation operates as an off-price retailer in the United States. The company offers various products, such as upscale home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, gourmet food products, pet supplies, bath and body products, toys, and seasonal dÃ©cor products. As of June 30, 2020, it operated approximately 685 stores in 39 states. The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About PriceSmart

PriceSmart, Inc. owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products and provide services, such as optical and tires to individuals and businesses. As of February 03, 2021, the company operated 47 warehouse clubs in 12 countries and one U.S. territory. PriceSmart, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

