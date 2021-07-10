TurtleNetwork Price Tops $0.0233 (TN)

TurtleNetwork (CURRENCY:TN) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 10th. One TurtleNetwork coin can now be purchased for $0.0233 or 0.00000069 BTC on major exchanges. TurtleNetwork has a market cap of $2.06 million and approximately $7.00 worth of TurtleNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TurtleNetwork has traded down 23.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000463 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001411 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000043 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

About TurtleNetwork

TN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 4th, 2018. TurtleNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 88,335,911 coins. The official website for TurtleNetwork is www.turtlenetwork.eu. TurtleNetwork’s official message board is www.turtlenetwork.eu/#blog. The Reddit community for TurtleNetwork is https://reddit.com/r/TurtleNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TurtleNetwork’s official Twitter account is @TurtleNetworkTN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Turtle Network claims to be an Open, Public, Trusted, Secure, Distributed Blockchain Network for Everyone. The Turtle Network includes multiple components, TurtleNetwork (TN) coin as the underlying utility asset, Nodes for Decentralized Security & Governance, Explorer for Distributed Ledger Transparency, Decentralized Exchange (DEX) for Trading, Wallet for Accessibility & Token Issuance, Smart Contracts for trustless blockchain-based, programmable contracts, Gateways for network Interoperability, BlackTurtle BVBA for regulatory Compliance & a Community for Collaboration and Engagement. The TurtleNetwork brand of expanding services includes the TurtleNetwork (TN) token, Turtle Network, BlackTurtleNode & the TurtleNodeBot. Turtle Network also develops and maintains its portfolio of revenue-generating focused Apps, notification bots & trading tools on Waves Platform & Turtle Network. TurtleNode (TN) to TurtleNetwork (TN) SWAP Guide on Waves Platform. YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCzbSukzGRKxpNov6yp4275w. “

Buying and Selling TurtleNetwork

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleNetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TurtleNetwork should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TurtleNetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

