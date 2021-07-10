TwoKeyEconomy Market Capitalization Tops $985,717.16 (2KEY)

TwoKeyEconomy (CURRENCY:2KEY) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 10th. One TwoKeyEconomy coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0379 or 0.00000361 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TwoKeyEconomy has a market capitalization of $985,717.16 and approximately $325,453.00 worth of TwoKeyEconomy was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TwoKeyEconomy has traded 30.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TwoKeyEconomy alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002996 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00053758 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003078 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00017587 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002997 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $292.65 or 0.00876931 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000352 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.76 or 0.00044216 BTC.

About TwoKeyEconomy

TwoKeyEconomy (CRYPTO:2KEY) is a coin. Its launch date was September 25th, 2018. TwoKeyEconomy’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,002,340 coins. The official website for TwoKeyEconomy is 2key.network . TwoKeyEconomy’s official Twitter account is @2keyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “2key network is a decentralized referral network that helps people, businesses and organizations reach their ideal customers and spark action. It works by giving people the opportunity to directly exchange actionable links with campaigns for products, services or events that they recommend. When a campaign they shared generates results, the link automatically goes back and rewards every person who shared it. Letting referrers share the success of the campaigns they share is a proven way of generating organic online virality. And because the rewards to referrers are only distributed AFTER the campaign generates results, creating a campaign is risk-free, making it the perfect tool for small businesses and solopreneurs to grow their business. “

TwoKeyEconomy Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TwoKeyEconomy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TwoKeyEconomy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TwoKeyEconomy using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TwoKeyEconomy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TwoKeyEconomy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.