Typhoon Network Price Down 8.8% This Week (TYPH)

Typhoon Network (CURRENCY:TYPH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 10th. One Typhoon Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0851 or 0.00000253 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Typhoon Network has a total market capitalization of $756,691.71 and $4,978.00 worth of Typhoon Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Typhoon Network has traded 8.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002972 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001862 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00045624 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.73 or 0.00115124 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.41 or 0.00161743 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33,625.99 or 0.99953903 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002866 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $317.19 or 0.00942867 BTC.

Typhoon Network Coin Profile

Typhoon Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,896,767 coins. Typhoon Network’s official Twitter account is @TyphoonCrypto

Buying and Selling Typhoon Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Typhoon Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Typhoon Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Typhoon Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

