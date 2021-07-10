U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Purchased by HRT Financial LP

HRT Financial LP increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 456.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 474,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 389,609 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $26,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,174,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $562,741,000 after purchasing an additional 570,850 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 704,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,992,000 after acquiring an additional 245,250 shares during the last quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC now owns 138,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,703,000 after acquiring an additional 20,115 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 919,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,306,000 after acquiring an additional 470,596 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Mark G. Runkel sold 9,058 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total transaction of $514,947.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,118.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 184,187 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total transaction of $10,402,881.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,037,110 shares in the company, valued at $58,575,972.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 312,153 shares of company stock worth $18,005,134 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

USB stock traded up $1.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,437,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,132,084. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $34.17 and a 52-week high of $62.47. The company has a market cap of $84.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.99.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.49. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 54.90%.

A number of analysts have commented on USB shares. Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.04.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

