U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 153,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,075 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.19% of U.S. Physical Therapy worth $15,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lifted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 31,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,279,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:USPH opened at $115.39 on Friday. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.87 and a 52 week high of $143.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $117.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.34 and a beta of 1.46.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.17. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The company had revenue of $112.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.82%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

In related news, Director Mark J. Brookner sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.25, for a total value of $120,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,755,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,819 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total transaction of $214,623.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,069 shares of company stock worth $604,874. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

