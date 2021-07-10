Ubex Tops One Day Trading Volume of $623,038.00 (UBEX)

Ubex (CURRENCY:UBEX) traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 10th. One Ubex coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ubex has traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar. Ubex has a total market capitalization of $1.05 million and approximately $623,038.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ubex alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00011928 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $69.22 or 0.00206276 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000842 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Ubex Profile

Ubex (CRYPTO:UBEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 20th, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,947,475,317 coins and its circulating supply is 3,329,856,565 coins. The official message board for Ubex is medium.com/ubex . The official website for Ubex is www.ubex.com . Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ubex aims to solve the problem of low confidence in the purchase of digital advertising. Smart contracts allow for making the relationship of advertisers and publishers as transparent and fair as possible, as well as minimizing the risks for all parties. By applying such an approach, Ubex allows passage from the traditional pay per click scheme to the model of payment for targeted actions, the fairest and interesting model for advertisers. “

Buying and Selling Ubex

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ubex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ubex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ubex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.