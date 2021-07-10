Ubiq (UBQ) Trading 4.7% Lower Over Last Week

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. Over the last seven days, Ubiq has traded 4.7% lower against the dollar. Ubiq has a market capitalization of $8.86 million and $22,633.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ubiq coin can currently be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000618 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33,631.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,115.99 or 0.06291600 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $497.25 or 0.01478505 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $134.12 or 0.00398779 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.12 or 0.00146051 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $210.28 or 0.00625253 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00008575 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $139.12 or 0.00413652 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $107.74 or 0.00320352 BTC.

About Ubiq

UBQ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2017. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. The official website for Ubiq is ubiqsmart.com . The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The cryptocurrency Jumbucks will be renamed as Ubiq (ticker UBQ), an Ethereum fork. Ubiq is the first Ethereum fork which brings about consensus level changes in the form of brand new code. The Digibyte's Digishield v3 difficulty adjustment algorithm has been ported to an Ethereum code base. Incidentally, this is the same difficulty algorithm recently chosen by the Zcash development team. Coins will be swapped at a 1:10 ratio to the new chain, as so ~36m UBQ will be issued. There will be 2 methods for swapping. Claiming or using an exchange which will perform a claim and adjust on-exchange balances accordingly. “

Buying and Selling Ubiq

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubiq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ubiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

