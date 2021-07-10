UBS Group AG Acquires 2,370 Shares of Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG)

UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,984 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.08% of Montrose Environmental Group worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MEG. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 30,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after buying an additional 3,425 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 107.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 13,404 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $274,000. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,738,000. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MEG opened at $49.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.85. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a one year low of $16.41 and a one year high of $59.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $133.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.93 million. Montrose Environmental Group had a negative net margin of 7.06% and a positive return on equity of 17.90%. Research analysts anticipate that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Montrose Environmental Group news, General Counsel Nasym Afsari sold 18,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,021,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 38,346 shares in the company, valued at $2,109,030. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director J Thomas Presby sold 18,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total transaction of $968,657.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 66,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,403,320.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,882 shares of company stock valued at $2,018,883. Company insiders own 16.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Montrose Environmental Group in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Montrose Environmental Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Montrose Environmental Group from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

