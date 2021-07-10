UBS Group AG Acquires 31,846 Shares of SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT)

UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) by 857.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,558 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,846 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in SelectQuote were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SelectQuote in the 4th quarter valued at $1,518,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SelectQuote in the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in SelectQuote by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,492,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,476,000 after acquiring an additional 176,635 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in SelectQuote by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 129,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 4,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of SelectQuote by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 10,905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SLQT. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of SelectQuote in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SelectQuote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.71.

SLQT stock opened at $17.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 12.68 and a current ratio of 12.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.46. SelectQuote, Inc. has a one year low of $15.76 and a one year high of $33.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 1.09.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). SelectQuote had a return on equity of 24.68% and a net margin of 16.59%. The company had revenue of $266.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.30 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that SelectQuote, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SelectQuote Company Profile

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

