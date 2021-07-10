UBS Group AG Acquires 7,718 Shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG)

UBS Group AG increased its holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,392 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,718 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.09% of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GSG. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust in the first quarter worth about $33,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 89.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Institutional investors own 47.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GSG opened at $16.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.66. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust has a 12 month low of $10.20 and a 12 month high of $16.43.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

