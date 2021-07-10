UBS Group AG Acquires Shares of 130,952 Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON)

UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 130,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,000. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.09% of Ebang International as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBON. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ebang International by 508.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 858,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,826,000 after acquiring an additional 717,672 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Ebang International in the fourth quarter valued at $4,017,000. Camden Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ebang International in the first quarter valued at $286,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ebang International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ebang International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.87% of the company’s stock.

EBON opened at $2.62 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.16. Ebang International Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.37 and a 52 week high of $14.95.

Ebang International Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, design, and development of application-specific integrated circuit chips and manufacture of Bitcoin mining machines in China, the United States, Hong Kong, and internationally. It also provides mining machine hosting services that enable customers to operate mining machines remotely, as well as offers routine maintenance services.

