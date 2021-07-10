UBS Group AG Boosts Stock Holdings in Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN)

UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) by 91.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,356 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 55,089 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.05% of Euronav worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Euronav in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Euronav in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Euronav during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Euronav by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 14,440 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,441 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Euronav during the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000. 25.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EURN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. ING Group cut Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Euronav in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oddo Bhf cut shares of Euronav from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

EURN stock opened at $9.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Euronav NV has a one year low of $7.20 and a one year high of $10.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.36.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The shipping company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.35). The business had revenue of $92.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.74 million. Euronav had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 6.89%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Euronav NV will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Euronav’s dividend payout ratio is 3.56%.

Euronav Profile

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 1, 2021, it owned and operated a fleet of 77 vessels, including 10 chartered-in vessels with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 19.5 million deadweight tons consisting of 45 very large crude carriers, two V-plus, 28 Suezmax vessels, and two floating, storage, and offloading vessels.

