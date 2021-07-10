UBS Group AG Buys 5,717 Shares of Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API)

UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) by 38.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,407 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,717 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Agora were worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of API. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Agora by 43.2% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Infini Master Fund bought a new stake in Agora during the 1st quarter worth about $237,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Agora during the 1st quarter worth about $310,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Agora during the 1st quarter worth about $372,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Agora during the 1st quarter worth about $465,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Agora alerts:

API stock opened at $37.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.51. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.85. Agora, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.60 and a twelve month high of $114.96.

Agora (NASDAQ:API) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.13). Agora had a negative net margin of 15.04% and a negative return on equity of 2.90%. The company had revenue of $40.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.59 million. Agora’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Agora, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on API. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Nomura assumed coverage on Agora in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Macquarie dropped their price objective on Agora from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Agora currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.14.

Agora Profile

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

See Also: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding API? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API).

Receive News & Ratings for Agora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.