UBS Group AG Decreases Stock Holdings in Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN)

UBS Group AG lessened its stake in Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) by 40.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,045 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 72,401 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.05% of Infinera worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INFN. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Infinera by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 547,752 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,740,000 after buying an additional 56,353 shares in the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Infinera in the first quarter worth $1,059,000. Analog Century Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Infinera during the fourth quarter worth $5,345,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Infinera by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,462,997 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $15,332,000 after purchasing an additional 4,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in shares of Infinera by 219.4% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 68,994 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 47,394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Infinera stock opened at $10.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -12.62 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.73. Infinera Co. has a 1 year low of $5.76 and a 1 year high of $11.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $330.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.88 million. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 8.51% and a negative net margin of 11.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Infinera Co. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Paul J. Milbury sold 14,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total transaction of $142,263.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 121,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,164,995.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Fallon sold 172,564 shares of Infinera stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total transaction of $1,746,347.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 188,267 shares of company stock valued at $1,897,729. 2.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on INFN shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Infinera from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Infinera from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Infinera in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Infinera has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.33.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

