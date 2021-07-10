UBS Group AG Grows Holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU)

UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,093 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,486 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 152,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after buying an additional 17,394 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 71.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 415,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,336,000 after buying an additional 172,593 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 68.6% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 67,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 27,653 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 297,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,380,000 after buying an additional 12,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 9.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,070,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,542,000 after buying an additional 94,486 shares in the last quarter. 17.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CCU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.60 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

CCU opened at $20.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.94. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $10.72 and a fifty-two week high of $21.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $797.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.08 million. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.41%. Equities analysts anticipate that Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2362 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 1.7%. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.06%.

About Compañía Cervecerías Unidas

CompaÃ±Ã­a CervecerÃ­as Unidas SA operates as a beverage company principally in Chile, Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay, Colombia, and Bolivia. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

