UBS Group AG Grows Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCS)

UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCS) by 91.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,070 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,514 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.56% of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSCS. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,199,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,341,000 after purchasing an additional 412,248 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 279.2% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 261,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,175,000 after purchasing an additional 192,500 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 93.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 242,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,484,000 after purchasing an additional 117,052 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 1,012,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,861,000 after acquiring an additional 97,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 65.5% during the first quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 116,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 45,934 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCS opened at $23.17 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.96. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $22.46 and a 52-week high of $23.63.

