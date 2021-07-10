UBS Group AG Has $1.04 Million Position in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

UBS Group AG lessened its holdings in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) by 22.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,373 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OPCH. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Option Care Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Option Care Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Option Care Health by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Option Care Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Option Care Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. 47.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OPCH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Option Care Health from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Option Care Health from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Barrington Research raised Option Care Health to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Option Care Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.31.

Shares of OPCH opened at $21.59 on Friday. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.52 and a 12 month high of $22.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 431.89 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). Option Care Health had a return on equity of 0.92% and a net margin of 0.29%. The business had revenue of $759.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO John Charles Rademacher acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.42 per share, for a total transaction of $164,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael H. Shapiro acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.33 per share, for a total transaction of $40,825.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $40,825. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 53,355 shares of company stock valued at $922,938 in the last 90 days. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; anti-infective therapies and services; home infusion services to treat heart failures; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders; and immunoglobulin infusion therapies.

