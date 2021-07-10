UBS Group AG Has $1.05 Million Stock Position in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

UBS Group AG decreased its stake in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) by 24.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,108 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Premier were worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PINC. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Premier by 96.5% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Premier in the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Premier in the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Premier by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Premier in the 4th quarter worth approximately $316,000. Institutional investors own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Premier alerts:

NASDAQ:PINC opened at $35.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.44. Premier, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.13 and a 52-week high of $37.79.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $469.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.08 million. Premier had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 15.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Premier, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.54%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Premier from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Premier in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Premier from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Premier from $36.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Premier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.29.

In related news, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total transaction of $174,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,489,419.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Premier

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services.

Featured Story: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC).

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.