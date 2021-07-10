UBS Group AG Has $1.06 Million Position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX)

UBS Group AG reduced its holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,271 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 7,978 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.05% of Adams Diversified Equity Fund worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,261,858 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $21,817,000 after acquiring an additional 49,882 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,214,689 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $22,180,000 after buying an additional 24,031 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 681,560 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $11,784,000 after acquiring an additional 85,927 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 90.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 607,106 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $10,496,000 after acquiring an additional 287,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 388,874 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $6,724,000 after acquiring an additional 22,701 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Janis F. Kerns purchased 6,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.28 per share, for a total transaction of $132,183.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 13,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,470.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lauriann C. Kloppenburg acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.16 per share, with a total value of $57,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,045 shares in the company, valued at $192,462.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 29,869 shares of company stock valued at $583,720 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ADX opened at $19.98 on Friday. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.05 and a 12 month high of $20.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. This is an increase from Adams Diversified Equity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Company Profile

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to investment companies. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of large-cap companies across diversified sectors to make its investments. The firm employs a fundamental, technical and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach, while focusing on earnings growth prospects, financial strength, cash flow generation, macro-economics, capital allocation, market competition, profitability.

