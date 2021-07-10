UBS Group AG Has $1.06 Million Stock Holdings in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)

UBS Group AG lowered its holdings in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) by 27.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,552 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 47,813 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.07% of Pitney Bowes worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Pitney Bowes during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Pitney Bowes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. 64.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PBI shares. Sidoti upgraded shares of Pitney Bowes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Maxim Group raised shares of Pitney Bowes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

Shares of NYSE PBI opened at $9.43 on Friday. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.34 and a 52-week high of $15.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.23, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -471.26 and a beta of 2.71.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $915.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $873.82 million. Pitney Bowes had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a positive return on equity of 107.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Pitney Bowes’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Pitney Bowes Inc, a technology company, provides commerce solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments. The Global Ecommerce segment provides domestic parcel services, cross-border solutions, and digital delivery services.

