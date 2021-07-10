UBS Group AG Increases Stock Holdings in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ)

UBS Group AG raised its stake in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) by 9,173.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,814 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.09% of Dril-Quip worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Dril-Quip by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 122,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after purchasing an additional 10,732 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Dril-Quip by 8.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,997,274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $199,288,000 after purchasing an additional 490,608 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dril-Quip in the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Dril-Quip in the fourth quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Dril-Quip by 1.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 265,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,816,000 after purchasing an additional 3,748 shares during the period.

Get Dril-Quip alerts:

In other Dril-Quip news, VP James C. Webster sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total value of $172,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dril-Quip stock opened at $31.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.71 and a beta of 1.51. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.25 and a fifty-two week high of $40.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.87.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $81.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.98 million. Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 12.97% and a negative return on equity of 1.68%. On average, research analysts predict that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

DRQ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Dril-Quip in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dril-Quip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Dril-Quip currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

Dril-Quip Company Profile

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services engineered drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, diverters, and safety valves, as well as downhole tools.

Read More: Fibonacci Channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Dril-Quip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dril-Quip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.