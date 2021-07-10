UBS Group AG Increases Stock Position in Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR)

UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,014 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,954 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Laureate Education were worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Laureate Education by 1.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 231,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,147,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Laureate Education by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 66,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Laureate Education by 80.5% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 10,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 4,829 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Laureate Education by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 143,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 10,007 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 10,642 shares in the last quarter. 53.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Laureate Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Laureate Education presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Shares of Laureate Education stock opened at $14.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.69. Laureate Education, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.86 and a 12 month high of $15.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.38). Laureate Education had a negative net margin of 57.92% and a negative return on equity of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $194.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Laureate Education, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Laureate Education

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

