UBS Group AG Purchases 31,160 Shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)

UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) by 55.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,774 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 31,160 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.15% of Northern Oil and Gas worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NOG. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Doliver Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the 1st quarter valued at about $329,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,762 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Northern Oil and Gas during the first quarter valued at approximately $395,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NOG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.91.

NYSEAMERICAN NOG opened at $19.67 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.77. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a one year low of $3.35 and a one year high of $21.64.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $157.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.67 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.59%.

Northern Oil and Gas Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

