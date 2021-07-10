UBS Group AG Purchases 43,374 Shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST)

UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) by 3,278.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,697 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,374 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.09% of Constellation Pharmaceuticals worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CNST. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 720.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,225,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,528 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,596,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,782,000 after acquiring an additional 524,934 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,591,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,215,000 after acquiring an additional 417,813 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,489,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 16.5% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,959,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,822,000 after purchasing an additional 277,100 shares during the last quarter.

CNST stock opened at $33.96 on Friday. Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $39.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.17 and a beta of 2.59.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.05). On average, research analysts predict that Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on CNST shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Cowen cut shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Constellation Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.13.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics to address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. The company's lead product candidates include Pelabresib that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis in combination with ruxolitinib.

