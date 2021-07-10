UBS Group AG Purchases 50,726 Shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO)

UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) by 88.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 50,726 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.05% of Inovio Pharmaceuticals worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 30,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 76,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INO stock opened at $8.33 on Friday. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $5.81 and a one year high of $28.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.96. The company has a current ratio of 14.17, a quick ratio of 14.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 0.65.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.09). Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,916.64% and a negative return on equity of 39.16%. The business had revenue of $0.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 million. The business’s revenue was down 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on INO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 16th. Bank of America began coverage on Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.89.

In other news, insider Laurent Humeau sold 10,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.07, for a total value of $93,584.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 78,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,659.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter Kies sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total value of $85,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,369,913.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 133,231 shares of company stock worth $1,241,511. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon optimized plasmids that have ability to help break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous or infected cells and facilitate cross-strain protection against unmatched and matched pathogen variants.

