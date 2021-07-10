UBS Group AG Purchases 796 Shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

UBS Group AG boosted its position in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in FirstService were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in FirstService by 26.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 56,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,312,000 after acquiring an additional 11,757 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT bought a new position in FirstService in the 1st quarter worth $234,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in FirstService by 8.2% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 265,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,346,000 after purchasing an additional 20,151 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in FirstService by 57.2% during the first quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 51,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,709,000 after purchasing an additional 18,898 shares during the period. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new stake in FirstService in the first quarter worth about $341,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.67% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstService alerts:

FSV stock opened at $178.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $166.75. FirstService Co. has a one year low of $98.66 and a one year high of $178.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.54 and a beta of 0.93.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $711.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.48 million. FirstService had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that FirstService Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.1825 per share. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. FirstService’s payout ratio is presently 16.34%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FSV. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of FirstService in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective (up from $161.00) on shares of FirstService in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James downgraded shares of FirstService from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on FirstService from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. FirstService presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.17.

FirstService Profile

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

Read More: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.