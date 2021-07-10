UBS Group AG Raises Position in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM)

UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) by 6,002.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,639 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.12% of Epizyme worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Epizyme by 106.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 154,139 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 79,419 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Epizyme by 601.5% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 272,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 233,874 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Epizyme during the first quarter valued at $559,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Epizyme by 6.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,392,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,094,000 after purchasing an additional 481,030 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Epizyme during the first quarter valued at $109,000. Institutional investors own 94.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EPZM. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Epizyme from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Epizyme in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink raised Epizyme from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Epizyme presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.71.

Shares of EPZM stock opened at $7.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $788.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.44. The company has a current ratio of 8.73, a quick ratio of 8.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. Epizyme, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.70 and a 52-week high of $16.13.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.13). Epizyme had a negative return on equity of 143.20% and a negative net margin of 1,139.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.73 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 442.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Epizyme, Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Epizyme

Epizyme, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company offers Tazemetostat for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced epithelioid sarcoma for adults and pediatric patients.

