UBS Group AG Sells 5,217 Shares of National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC)

UBS Group AG lowered its holdings in National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) by 16.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,217 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.08% of National Bank worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in National Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of National Bank by 214.5% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of National Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of National Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Get National Bank alerts:

In related news, Director Robert E. Dean sold 4,910 shares of National Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total transaction of $198,364.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,686.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NBHC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson upgraded National Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Shares of NBHC opened at $36.69 on Friday. National Bank Holdings Co. has a one year low of $24.15 and a one year high of $43.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.08.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $79.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.21 million. National Bank had a net margin of 27.77% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This is a positive change from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. National Bank’s payout ratio is 30.24%.

National Bank Company Profile

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

Featured Article: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.