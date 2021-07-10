UBS Group AG Sells 5,589 Shares of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA)

UBS Group AG decreased its holdings in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,706 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,589 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.07% of Hawaiian worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HA. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Hawaiian during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new stake in Hawaiian in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Hawaiian in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hawaiian in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hawaiian in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. 72.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Shannon Lei Okinaka sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 111,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,353,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William S. Swelbar sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total value of $103,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $660,712.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $241,000. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HA opened at $22.81 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 2.41. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.50 and a 1-year high of $31.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported ($3.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.71) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $182.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.20 million. Hawaiian had a negative net margin of 91.32% and a negative return on equity of 103.19%. Hawaiian’s revenue was down 67.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.74) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on HA. Evercore ISI raised Hawaiian to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Hawaiian from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hawaiian from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Hawaiian in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Hawaiian from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.25.

About Hawaiian

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Portland, Oregon; and Seattle, Washington.

