UBS Group AG Sells 5,613 Shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

UBS Group AG lessened its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) by 18.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,613 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Sunnova Energy International were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOVA. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $253,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,826,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,562,000 after purchasing an additional 67,965 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 22.3% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the first quarter valued at about $3,054,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

Sunnova Energy International stock opened at $36.43 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.02. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a one year low of $17.50 and a one year high of $57.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.84 and a beta of 2.00.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $41.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.82 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 124.34%. On average, equities analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on NOVA shares. Raymond James raised shares of Sunnova Energy International from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.71.

In related news, insider Meghan Nutting sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $438,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services.

Further Reading: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.